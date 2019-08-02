Silver Alert canceled for missing endangered woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT)



UPDATE: At the request of the Warsaw Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Ruby Beatrice Smith, who had previously been reported as missing and endangered.



PREVIOUS: The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman in Warsaw.

Officials believe that 42-year-old Ruby Beatrice Smith may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Smith is described as a black female with black short hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’2 and 240lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white striped blouse, white sleeping pants with unknown design on 416 East Bay Street.

if you have any information contact Officer Carmon at the Warsaw Police Department at 910-293-7816.