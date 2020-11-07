Silver Alert issued for missing endangered woman in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman in Wilson.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 64-year-old Carolyn Ann Lane, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Lane is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’6 and 190lbs. Officials said she possibly has a blonde wig.

She was last seen on 101 Bryton Street in Wilson wearing a black trench coat, beige sweater and khaki joggers.

If you have any information contact Ofc. C. Sullivan at the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.