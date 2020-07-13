Silver Alert issued for missing endangered woman in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman in Wilson.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaquanna D. Wade who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Wade is described to be a black woman with blonde hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’4 and 140lbs.

She was last seen wearing a jean skirt, purple plaid shirt and flip flops.

Wade was last seen on 403 Mt. Vernon Drive in Wilson.

The direction of travel is unknown but officials said Wade could be heading to Raleigh.

If you have any information you can contact S. Calvery at the Wilson Police Department at 252 399 2323.