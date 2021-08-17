Silver Alert issued for missing Farmville man

FARMVILLE, NC. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Farmville man, Clarence Charles Walston.

Walston is described as a white male with short grey hair, brown eyes, 5’8″, and approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen at 9239 W. Marlboro Road in Farmville.

Officials believe Walston is traveling to Wilson in a green 1999 Ford Ranger with NC license plate number YB5881.

If you know the whereabouts of Clarence Charles Walston contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.