GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Goldsboro man.

Walter Lee Johnson, 71, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds with short black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 106 Swan St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goldsboro Police Department at (919) 705-6572.