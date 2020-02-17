Silver Alert issued for missing Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Goldsboro man.

73-year-old Simon Kennon Jr. who is suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment was last seen on 927 Hugh Street, apt A in Goldsboro.

Kennon is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’11 and 165lbs.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black jeans, and brown dress shoes.

Officials believe Kennon is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information about Simmon Kennon Jr. should contact the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-4705-6572.