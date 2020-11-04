Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County man

STANSTONBURG, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man.

61-year-old John Walter Wheeler who is suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment was last seen at 999 Parris Road in Stantonsburg.

Wheeler is described as a white male with brown and gray hair, brown eyes, 5’9″, and approximately 145lbs.

He was last seen wearing a red sleeveless shirt with camouflage pants and dark blue zip-up hooded shirt.

Officials believe Wheeler is traveling to Highway 58 North from Greene County into Wilson County while driving a teal green with silver trim 1996 Ford F-150 with the North Carolina license plate number: PDW-8441.

Anyone with information on John Walter Wheeler’s whereabouts should contact Major Hatch with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.