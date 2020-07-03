Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County teen

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager in Greene County.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Malaysia Condery.

Condery is described as a black female with short black hair with brown eyes, 5’4, and approxiamtely 165 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a purple bonnet, yellow shirt, and blue spandex with white flowers.

Officials said her possible destiation is 14th Street in Greenville.

Anyone with information on Malaysia Condery’s whereabouts should contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.