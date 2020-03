SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager in Greene County.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 19-year-old Dawntrice Lashawn Shorter.

Shorter is described as a black female with long black hair and brown eyes, approxiamtely 5’4 and 155 lbs.

She was last seen at Lenoir Community College in Snow Hill.

Anyone with information about Shorter should call Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.