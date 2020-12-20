Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County woman.

Jocelyn Natalya Enevoldsen, 27, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen in Snow Hill and could be heading to Kinston.

Enevoldsen is 4-foot-7 and 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was likely wearing pink pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Snow Hill Police Department at 252-560-9022 or call 911.