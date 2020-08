GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greenville man.

78-year-old Ramon Best Jr. was last seen at 921 Coward Lane in Greenville.

Best is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’11 and 150lbs.

He is driving a 1993 dark blue Ford Aerostar with the North Carolina licence plate HEN2357.

Anyone with information about Ramon Best Jr. should contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.