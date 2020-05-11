Silver Alert issued for missing Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jacksonville teen.

18-year-old Tyler Angel Cross was reported missing at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Monday, May 11 and last seen at his residence on 109 Silver Leaf Drive in Jacksonville.

Cross is described as a mixed-race male with short brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’7 and 166lbs.

“This is an open and active investigation” said Sergeant Shawn Marcinowsky, a Supervisor of the Investigative Services Division. “Even the smallest bit of information may be of assistance to detectives in locating Tyler Angel Cross.”

Anyone with information about Tyler Angel Cross whereabouts should contact the Jacksonville Police Department, Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov.