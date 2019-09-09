Silver Alert issued for missing Lenoir County woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman from Lenoir County.



The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Jessica Elaine Hankin, AKA Jessie, was reported missing at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, after her family discovered she had left her home at 408 North Kinston Blvd. in Pink Hill without notifying her family.



Hankin is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment, and is described as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 300 pounds, with brown, medium-length hair, blue eyes, and wearing a pink, short-sleeve dress, camo backpack, and a black purse, usually carried in her left hand.

Anyone with information about Hankin should call M. Hoffman at the Pink Hill Police Department at 252-560-3259.