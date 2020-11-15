Silver Alert issued for missing Morehead City man

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man.

The N.C Center for Missing Persons reports Richard B. Scibeck is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 83, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Scibeck was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, navy blue shorts and brown loafers. He was last seen in the area of 32nd St near Evans St, Morehead City.

Anyone with information should call Detective Rice at the Morehead City Police Department at 252-726-3916.