Silver Alert issued for missing Nash County woman, could be with Bertie County woman also reported missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons for a Nash County woman.

Brittney Lynn Dudley believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 20, 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red pullover hoodie and red plaid pants.

She was last seen at 7907 Buck Deans Road in Middlesex on Feb. 13 at 5:40 a.m., according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. She possibly left in a Navy Blue Trailblazer driven by Shanicia Gardner, who is from the Bertie County area. A missing person report was issued for her earlier in the week.

This investigation is still ongoing by the detectives of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Any information related to this incident, please call Sergeant D. Dupree at (252) 557-6492, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.