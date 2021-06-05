Silver Alert canceled for missing Pitt County man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert issued for Richard Henry Thorburn has been canceled. No further details were given on him or his status.

=====

Previous story

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ayden man.

Richard Henry Thorburn is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 72, 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

A photo of Thorburn was not provided.

Thorburn was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and gray Sketchers shoes at 5686 Clay Root Road in Ayden. He is likely driving a red 2006 Toyota Tacoma with the North Carolina license plate PAD-5659. Officials believe he’s likely heading to Oak City in Martin County.

Anyone with information about Thorburn should call Detective J Baker at the Pitt County Sheriff Office at (252) 830-4141.