Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount woman

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Rocky Mount woman.

Stephanie Lorna Fugate is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 37, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with medium brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and white coat and red pants.

Fugate was last seen at 1649 Harper St. in Rocky Mount. She is believed to be heading east on foot on Leggett Road in Rocky Mount.

Anyone with information about Fugate should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.