Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount woman

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the NC Center for Missing Persons for a Rocky Mount woman.

Stephanie Lorna Fugate was last seen at 1649 Harper St. in Rocky Mount and was likely moving on foot somewhere on Leggett Road in Rocky Mount, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment..

She is 37, 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and medium brown hair. She is possibly wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Department at (252) 972-1411.