Silver Alert issued for missing Tarboro teen

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager.

Damarius Jaquel Harper, 15, is believed to be suffering from Dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Harper was last seen at Vidant Hospital in Tarboro wearing green scrubs and yellow socks. A photo of Harper was not provided in the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tarboro Police Department at 252-641-4247.