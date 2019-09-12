Silver Alert issued for missing teen from Wilson

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen from Wilson.



Authorities said Antonio Tywone Sims, age 15, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen near 509 Parkview Street in Wilson, walking north on Tarboro Street toward Autozone.



Sims is described as a black male, 5’6″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black & white “San Antonio” T-Shirt, black shorts, and blue or teal colored high top Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Antonio Tywone Sims should call SPO D.E. Moore at the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.