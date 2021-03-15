Silver Alert issued for missing Washington County man

ROPER, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Washington County man.

Adam King Morris, 52, of Roper is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials said Morris is a 5-foot-9 man. He is 170 pounds with black/gray medium-length hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants and was last seen at 123 Newberry Landing in Roper. He is believed to be driving a 1999 Black Toyota 4-Runner with the NC license plate PFR-7436.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 793-2422.