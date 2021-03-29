Silver Alert issued for missing Wayne County man

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wayne County man.

60-year-old Stephen Gorham was last seen at 103 Fox Court in Dudley wearing a black hat with a grey flag and polo boots He is described as a black male, 5′ 10″ and approximately 220 pounds.

Officials said Gorham might be traveling in a 2016 black Dodge Ram with the North Carolina license plate LA29508.

If you know the whereabouts of Stephen Gorham contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1493.

