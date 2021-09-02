Silver Alert canceled for missing Wilson man

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – At the request of the Wilson Police Department, N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Travis Ray Bailey.

Previous story:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson man.

Travis Ray Bailey, 28, is described as a white male with short brown hair, blue eyes, 6’0″, and approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen at 1731 Meadowbrook Lane in Wilson.

Officials believe Bailey is driving a 2009 silver Honda Odyssey with North Carolina license plate number FDM1696.

If you know the whereabouts of Travis Ray Bailey contact T. Parker with the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.