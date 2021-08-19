Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson man, maybe headed towards New York

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson man, Scott Hunter Smith.

Smith, 32, is described as an American Indian man with short brown hair, hazel eyes, 6’1″, and approximately 215 pounds. He was last seen at 2325 Tranquil Drive in Wilson.

According to officials, they believe Smith is on I-95 headed towards New York while driving a 2009 black Jetta Volkswagon with the NC license plate number HBB9383.

If you know any information on the whereabouts of Scott Hunter Smith you should contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.