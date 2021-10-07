Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson teen

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons for a missing teenage girl.

Heaven Divine Hopkins, 15, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 15, 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue scrubs and red socks with a black coat.

She was last seen at 1705 Tarboro St. SW in Wilson and was heading toward the Waffle House on Tarboro Street and Forest Hills Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call M. Harrison with the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323.