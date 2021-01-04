Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilson woman.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons reports Margaret Ann Yates is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 77, 5-foot-7 and 109 pounds with shoulder-length white hair and brown eyes.

Yates was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, blue jeans, a white long-sleeve sweater and tan loafers. She was last seen at 1600 Black Forest Hills Road and is likely driving a 2002 white GMC Envoy with NC plate HMF-7428.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilson Police officer E. Edwards at 252-399-2323.