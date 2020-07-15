Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Wilson.

30-year-old Johanna Christian Hicks was last seen on 2017 Silver Leaf Road in Wilson.

Hicks is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’2 and 120lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and white slides.

Officials said Hicks was last seen walking on foot towards Downing Street.

Anyone with information on Johanna Christian Hicks whereabouts should contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.