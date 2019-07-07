Silver alert issued for missing Pitt County man

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons continues ongoing Silver alert for missing Michael Ryan Pollard.

Pollard is a 40-year-old, white male last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt with jeans.

He is described as 5’9, short brown hair, green eyes, and weighs 215 pounds.

Pollard was last seen on Holland Road in Greenville. His direction of travel is unknown.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Micheal Ryan Pollard, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Micheal Ryan Pollard should call Pitt County Sheriff’s office at the Pitt County Sheriff’s office at 252-830-4141 or 911 .