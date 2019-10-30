NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) It’s fully stocked, and operational, but this lifelike ambulance won’t be going anywhere.

This replica of an ambulance is called a SimRig.

It’s a new tool educators at Craven Community College are using to better prepare EMS students for when they roll into their first real-life emergency situation.

Students are able to work through real-time scenarios using medical equipment and a practice mannequin.

The rig is equipped with cameras that record how students perform, allowing instructors to walk back through the film to correct them.

EMS Coordinator Jonathan Stephens said oftentimes students experience a lot of anxiety when they ride in the back of an ambulance for the first time.

This kind of hands-on training before students jump into their required ride time hours will hopefully cut down on the shock factor.

“It doesn’t shake. It doesn’t move. It still has all the sights, the sounds, the smells. I mean it’s identical to the back of a truck,” said Stephens. “We give [students] a scenario, they get on the back of a truck and they’re by themselves back there, and they actually have to do what they would do on a normal ambulance.”

Stephens is looking to get the nursing classes at Craven Community College involved as well so both sets of students can practice how to hand off a patient when they arrive at the hospital and give a full report to the nurse on scene.

Educators at CCC are hoping that by having the simulator they’ll attract more students to participate in the EMS program.