Jones County’s lone grocery store works to serve entire community, provide ‘one stop’ place to shop

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The people who live in the town of Trenton no longer have to travel miles to fill up their fridges. Trenton One Stop Food Market is bringing fresh, local produce to the community again.

Although they have been open since February, owner Kish Karsan says it is always a work in progress but business has been great.

We have got that support 100% and that’s why we’re confident we’re going to be here for a long run. We’re here to serve them and I know they are going to be here to support us. Kish Karsan, owner

He is tying in local small businesses in the store as well, using local farmers’ produce and giving others shelf space to sell.

Beverly Hines, a Jones County shopper and native of Trenton said the shop is a lifesaver. Hines said she used to have to drive miles to New Bern, Jacksonville and Maysville to a grocery store.

Now, she is saving money on gas and is able to make it home in minutes with her produce.

Hines said she loves having a local store nearby. They will also order items for you if you can’t find exactly what you are looking for.

The shop will be celebrating a grand opening on June 26 with other local businesses in Trenton. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at 372 North Carolina Hwy 58 in Trenton (see above map).

The grand opening will include local vendors, a food truck, a visit from the fire department for families to get familiar with local EMS workers and lots more.