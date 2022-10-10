WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The local nonprofit Sister’s Keepers Ministry NC is teaming up with the State of North Carolina to observe October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the NC Department of Administration website, “In North Carolina alone, more than 75,000 adults and children received domestic violence services and over 94,000 crisis calls were received from individuals seeking domestic violence assistance across the state during the fiscal year 2021-22.”

At an upcoming event, the Sister’s Keepers fellowship on October 22 will have survivor Thremene Murphy, founder and executive director of My Healing Within, Inc. to share her story of being a victim of domestic violence.

Pastor Gloria Hassell-Cummings said there is synergy between Sister’s Keepers and My Healing Within.

“Both ministries are committed to encouraging, empowering, and helping our sisters who are hurting – be it spiritually or physically – to find healing and wholeness so they can live restored lives. We are honored and delighted to host Thremene Murphy as our October speaker,” Hassell-Cummings said.

Murphy said it is a blessing to share her story at the Sister’s Keepers fellowship. At the same time, having served as the keynote speaker for the Center of Violence of Pitt County in 2019 and a host of other speaking engagements, her mission is more than just her inspirational story of survival.

All women and girls are welcome to dial into the Sister’s Keepers Zoom fellowship on October 22 to hear Thremene Murphy’s testimony. Here’s the Zoom meeting link, if you are interested in signing up for it.

