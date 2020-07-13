Six employees test positive for COVID-19 at Greenville VA Health Care Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Six employees of the Greenville VA Health Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are doing well says VA spokeswoman, Yves-Marie Daley.

She says the employees who tested positive worked in an office and that office has been thoroughly disinfected.

As a precaution, all employees of the Greenville VA facility are being tested Monday, July 13.

The VA facility is continuing appointments today.

The spokeswoman says there are no concerns about exposure to patients.