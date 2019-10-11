Six fire departments respond to poultry house fire in Kenansville

KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Six fire departments responded to a fire at a chicken farm in Duplin County on Thursday night.
According to a post on the Calypso Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the Kenansville Fire Department requested their foam unit to extinguish hot spots in the shavings inside a poultry house that was on fire in Kenansville.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department sent Brush Unit 1, Engine 3, and its foam unit to the fire, which was eventually extinguished.
Fire departments from Kenansville, Calypso, Greenevers, Magnolia, Sarecta, and Warsaw all responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
