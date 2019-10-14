Slocum Gate at MCAS Cherry Point to close this week for road work

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - City of Greenville officials are warning drivers to expect new lane closures on the westbound side of Arlington Boulevard next week, as road work continues.

According to the City of Greenville, construction for the Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project is expected to begin along the westbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard, between Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard, during the week of October 20, with the exact start date to be announced soon.

Construction will begin on the westbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard, from Greenville Boulevard to Evans Street, closing those lanes to vehicle traffic.

Traffic in the two eastbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard, from Evans Street to Greenville Boulevard, will not be affected at this time, Greenville officials said.

Access will be maintained to all businesses and residences on this stretch of road throughout the project, using side streets when needed, according to city officials.

Detours for drivers traveling westbound on Arlington Bouleavard will be forced to detour onto Greenville Boulevard, Red Banks Road, and Evans Street, or they can take Greenville Boulevard to Charles Boulevard, East 14th Street, and Evans Street.

Detour signs will be posted to direct drivers during construction.

Work in the westbound lanes is expected to last approximately two months.

Upon the completion of this work, the westbound lanes will reopen to traffic and construction will move to the eastbound lanes.

Similar to the first portion of this project, this construction will include work to reconstruct the pavement surface, replace aging stormwater infrastructure, and upgrade ADA ramps.