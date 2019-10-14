Live Now
Slocum Gate at MCAS Cherry Point to close this week for road work

MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC (WNCT) – Officials at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point said the base’s Slocum Gate will close overnight each day this week, due to construction on Slocum Road.

MCAS Cherry Point officials said this Monday through this Friday, the Slocum Gate will close early at 8:00 p.m., and will reopen at 6:00 a.m. daily, as construction crews work on Slocum Road.

When Slocum Gate is closed, drivers needing to enter or exit the base should use the Main Gate on Roosevelt Boulevard, base officials said.

Anyone commuting to MCAS Cherry Point during the Slocum Gate closure should also plan for extra time to get through the Main Gate, officials said.

