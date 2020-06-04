Small Business Center at BCCC launches free counseling opportunity for businesses affected by COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Small Business Center at Beaufort County Community College announced an expansion in its business services.

Beginning June 1, the SBC will begin offering free counseling services to local small business owners affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Reboot, Recover, Rebuild, or R3 Program for small businesses will offer counseling in more than 40 different categories that are uniquely suited for small businesses in the BCCC service area.

Businesses in Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties are encouraged to call for assistance.

Interested businesses are encouraged to apply here by emailing continuingeducation@beaufortccc.edu or calling 252-940-6375.

Specify you have been impacted by COVID-19 and would like small business counseling.

In direct response to the COVID-19 economic crisis, North Carolina’s General Assembly passed H1043, providing Pandemic Relief Fund grants to Small Business Centers with the express goal of providing counseling services to businesses negatively affected by the disaster.

The R3 program, made possible by these grants, will provide free counseling, coaching, information, and resources to local small business owners who are struggling to remain afloat or recover from the pandemic.

“This health crisis has had negative economic impact on our local economy. The R3 Program will have a positive economic impact and encourage entrepreneurs to move forward with wise counsel”, said Lentz Stowe, Director, Small Business Center. “This funding has allowed us to partner with consultants who are subject matter experts. They will provide free coaching and counseling, helping our entrepreneurs in BCCC’s four-county service area get back on their feet, dust themselves off, and persevere through these challenging times. I hope we have many businesses take advantage of this resource.”

Local businesses are currently experiencing challenges managing employees, understanding their Paycheck Protection Program or other loan repayment requirements, and marketing their services in a constantly changing consumer landscape.

The R3 program addresses these concerns by providing consulting services in the form of CPA, legal, marketing, branding, stability, and general business support.

Applicants will also have access to content experts, one-on-one remote counsel, and 100 percent confidentiality.

This service is open to any business affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Beaufort County Community College’s SBC is part of the Small Business Center Network, comprised of 58 Small Business Centers throughout North Carolina that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses by being a community-based provider of training, counseling, and resource information.