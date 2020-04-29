Small business owners share their struggle during the COVID19 pandemic

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Many small business owners are seeking help from the government to survive the COVID-19 outbreak, but not all of them are getting that help.

Sarah and Charles Shadrick run a cleaning business along the Crystal Coast.

They say they don’t know when the next paycheck is going to come.

“We’ve had no work whatsoever ever and since March 15 everything has just gone down,” says Sarah Shadrick.

That’s the harsh reality for many small business owners.

The Shadricks applied for the federal government’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) but were turned down.

Sarah explains, “We have heard nothing, then I went to the banks. First Citizens and Wells Fargo both turned me down because I didn’t have a business account with them.”

They’re doing all they can to support their family.

“Two days ago I applied for unemployment that’s going to take four weeks so we’re just drowning. We have four kids,” she says.

Like many families, the Shadricks are trying to stay positive and keep busy.

Charles Shadrick says, “We’re out here just working on our front yard trying to plant flowers and keep our minds off things when we can.”

They’re hoping the state’s reopening will bring back some business.

Many business owners are turning to alternative ways to get an income.

Sarah and Charles Shadrick set up a GoFundMe to help support their family and employees during this time.

You can help their efforts by donating here.

If you would like additional information on C&S Cleaning Services you can visit their website here.