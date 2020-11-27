Small Business Saturday encourages customers to shop locally during holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Small Business Saturday is a chance for shoppers to visit and purchase items at small local businesses all around eastern North Carolina.

The annual event was founded by American Express and is held each Saturday after Thanksgiving. The goal is to encourage shoppers to check out businesses in the community that are unique and different than the national retail box stores.

“Shopping local helps small businesses thrive in the Uptown District,” said Ryan Webb, owner of Farmers and Makers in Greenville. “Many retailers and restaurants will be open both days (Black Friday and Small Business Saturday).”

Uptown Greenville officials report that according to a 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study, for every dollar that is spent at a small business, 67% stays in the local community. This is particularly true during the coronavirus pandemic, as small businesses struggle to not only get shoppers to visit but to also purchase in the store or online, if available.

Uptown Greenville has a number of businesses that will be participating. American Express has also set up a website where you can browse businesses around the country. Click here to enter a zip code for the area you’re interested in shopping.