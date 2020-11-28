Small Business Saturday highlights the importance of shopping local during the pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This year…Small Business Saturday means more than ever to many local businesses. The day highlights the importance of supporting locally-owned shops and restaurants, and comes during a financial crisis for many businesses hit by the pandemic.

“Before you go elsewhere, I think if we could always think about what you need and come up with ways you could find that locally,” said Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce President Kate Teel.

Teel says local businesses in the Pitt County area have remained resilient during these tough times, conforming to new ways to sell their products. “They’ve done a really great job at creating online platforms, and our local communities really rallied around that,” said Teel.

Stephen Ottinger has worked at Blackbeard’s Coffee Shop in Greenville for two years as a barista. Ottinger had a family member lose their restaurant during the pandemic, making him passionate about shopping local. “Just because I guess I know people that have small businesses and I know the dream and effort that they put into keeping it open. Every customer counts,” said Ottinger.

Teel encourages people to stop in and give these businesses a chance. “If it’s a handmade item it might not be what you thought you wanted but go out and look at local products first. I think you’ll be surprised at the talent that we have in our community,” said Teel.

To find more local shops and restaurants here in the Pitt County area, click here.