Small businesses embrace social media to stay afloat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Storefronts across the East are closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t shop.

Small businesses are diving into the social media platforms people use every day to provide some much needed retail therapy.

“This time of year it’s usually packed with college students,” said Erin Davis, owner of Truly Yours. “It’s very quiet down here.

The foot traffic inside Truly Yours boutique is gone.

You can thank COVID-19.

Stores are still reaching customers and making sales through social media.

“It’s our only way to really connect with our customers right now. So, we have to push that very heavily,” said Davis. “We’re doing Instagram, Facebook, and we have a private Facebook group.”

Truly Yours has been hosting virtual “try on” sessions, showing off new merchandise.

Other stores like From Marfa are posting flash sales on Instagram.

“We have seen a huge uptick in our engagement,” said Davis. “People are asking us questions of when we’re expecting more stuff to come in. So, they’re still shopping.”

Social media is the only way some businesses can make money right now.

“I don’t have the services, but I’m selling more products than I’ve ever sold in my life,” said Ellen Sheffer, owner of Southern Soleil.

Sheffer is selling “Quaran-Tan Kits” with self-tanning essentials.

Her business is growing through social media even though she isn’t able to do any spray tans.

“I am so grateful for everyone that tags me, or shouts me out or anything like that,” said Sheffer. “Not only is that reaching their audience, it’s creating a new audience for me.”

The owner of Truly Yours says, for now, they’re waiting out the Governor’s latest stay at home order. Then, they’ll re-evaluate to see how they can better serve customers.