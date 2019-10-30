Small cell towers placed throughout Greenville to improve service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Small cell towers are being placed throughout Greenville, Mayor P.J. Connelly said.

Companies are installing them in preparation of 5G technology and to improve their service.

Over a year ago the city council made the decision to waive the fees for these small cell towers to be installed because they understood the importance of being one of the first cities in the state to offer the technology.

These are all being installed by the private sector and not the city of Greenville, P.J. Connelly said.