PONZER, N.C. – The N.C. Forest Service reports success at containing and putting out the Hyde County fire that’s been burning for weeks.

In a media release, crews say they have been able to hold the Ferebee Road Fire to 1,938 acres for the duration of a week. Fire containment is at 55% as the fire area is reaping the benefits of successful water operations.

Rain showers in the area Saturday evening and Sunday morning helped provide brief aid to firefighting crews while southerly winds continued to push smoke from the area. Water flow from nearby canals is beginning to seep into the edges of the fire area. Pumping operations have pulled more than 300 million gallons of water from New Lake and 48 million from Phelps Lake.

There are still no injuries and no structures damaged at this time.

Operational resources working the fire include 91 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been issued for the Ferebee Road Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.