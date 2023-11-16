SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The New River Garden Club has spent years working on a blue and gold star marker project.

The stars are to honor the Armed Forces and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The group raised over $16,000 from the community towards the project. This memorial will be the first in the area with both a blue and gold star marker at the Sneads Ferry Library.

“I really think that this memorial is going to connect to a lot of people. We’re surrounded by military, families, friends, neighbors, the base, the base and vacationers coming and vacationers who just come and visit us all the time here. So I think it’s a proud thing to bring to the community and bestow on behalf of the military families,” said Elizabeth Simmons of the New River Garden Club.

The memorial will be officially unveiled and dedicated on Monday. The event will be a private ceremony.