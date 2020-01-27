Sneads Ferry man arrested for businesses break-ins

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Sneads Ferry man has been arrested for breaking into Onslow County businesses.

On January 2, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol responded to Richlands Mini Storage and Autry’s Mini Storage for reports that several of their storage units had been broken into and numerous items were taken.

Video surveillance was obtained during the investigation, which showed a white male breaking into the units.

The male was identified as 33-year-old Ryan Gregory Justice.

Justice was arrested on January 24 and charged with:

Two counts breaking and entering a building

Felony larceny

Larceny of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor larceny

He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.