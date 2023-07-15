SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Snow Hill had the opportunity to sit down with local officials to learn more about their role in the community.

Officials with the Victory and Dominions Family Life Center said they hosted Saturday’s event to help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“Well, so many times we have so many challenges in the world and a lot of times its just misinformation or not understanding what’s going on,” said Demetrice Robinson, a hope coach with the Young Eagles Soar Initiative, or the “YES Initiative.”

“So, today’s event was for those people and officials to come together and explain what we can do and also understand what they do as well.”

Robinson said the forum was a safe environment for people to ask questions. Kevan Sheppard is also a hope coach and said this event was held at a crucial time.

“Well because right now the relationship between law enforcement and the community, especially minority communities, is not in a good place. but also, we recognize the fact that our law enforcement has a hard job.”

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy was one of the speakers at Saturday’s event. He said it’s important to listen and invest in our local youth.

“Our youth here is going to be our future, so having a conversation with our youth and having an understanding of what’s going on and giving us some insight of what they see is wrong in their communities is a big deal,” Hardy said.

Officials with the YES Initiative said although they’re a new organization, they’re here to stay.

“We want to make sure that the community is growing in a positive way and shining a light on a dark world and so basically that is what ‘YES’ is all about … somebody say ‘YES,'” Robinson said.