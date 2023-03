SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something to educate and entertain.

On April 29, from 11 am to 3 pm, Greene County Child Welfare will be hosting the Color Walk for Child Abuse Awareness at Greene Central High School, located at 140 School Dr in Snow Hill.

The event will have free haircuts, food and drinks and a bounce house for the children. The tribute to the Fallen Angels will begin at 11 am.

The event is held in April, which is Child Abuse Awareness Month.