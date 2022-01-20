Snow? Sleet? Freezing rain? ENC residents preparing for the worst from latest winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents all over Eastern North Carolina were making final preparations for the latest winter weather storm that will move through the area Thursday night and into Friday.

Will we get snow? Rain? Freezing rain? Sleet? Yes to all of those, depending on where you live and how cold it will get.

From Jacksonville to Greenville and all points north, south, east and west, people were bundling up, getting their vehicles ready, shopping for groceries and everything else that will be needed for when the weather arrives.

WNCT has team coverage of Thursday’s weather preparations.

Cheyenne Pagan, Jacksonville

Claire Molle, Pitt County and around the area

Claire Curry, Crystal Coast