Social distancing is working; Martin County encourages citizens to remain vigilant

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Martin County continues to remain in with local, state and federal health care and emergency response officials in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, April 13, the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department had seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Martin County.

Health officials said of these cases, one individual has recovered and the MTW District Health Department will continue to closely monitor confirmed cases in Martin County.

Wes Gray, Health Director of MTW District Health stated, “While we are expecting an increase in new cases in the next two weeks, we have seen a dramatic decrease in the projections for hospitalizations and deaths in North Carolina. Public health models have also predicted a drop in the in the number of hospital beds, intensive care units, and ventilators needed to address the peak of COVID-19 cases throughout the month of April. The social distancing measures put in place over the last several weeks have had a tremendously positive impact, and it is crucial that we continue this trend by staying at least six feet apart, practicing good hygiene habits, staying at home if you are sick, and only going out for items that are absolutely essential.”

Martin County encourages its citizens to also continue to follow Governor Roy Cooper’s Stay at Home Order (Executive Order No. 121) and to be mindful of the Governor’s order for retail stores to restrict traffic to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space (Executive Order No. 131).

Public access to the Martin County offices and facilities continues to be restricted to appointments only, with limited exceptions.

Staff will continue to be available to serve the public by phone and email from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Public access to all County offices (except for the Sheriff’s Office) will be available by appointment only.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (entrance at the rear of the Governmental Center / Courthouse) will remain open to the public at this time.

This policy will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and remain in effect at least through

Friday, May 1.

The Martin County Senior Centers are closed.

The Martin County Landfill and Martin County Airport remain open to the public.

Visit MTW District Health Department website for the latest information on COVID-19.