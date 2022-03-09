GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This month is Social Work Month. It’s a time to recognize all social workers do for communities.

The theme for this year’s Social Work Month is called “the time is right for social work.” Social workers here in Pitt County contribute to families and individuals in the county in many ways.

“I think unless you’re in this position, a lot of the times you maybe wouldn’t understand everything that the county encompasses, I think it’s absolutely vital to the community. And I think it’s important for us a lot of the times to keep children safe and also maintain the family unit, keeping families together,” says Clay Carmichael, Pitt County Department of Social Services social worker.

Carmichael added that social work is a very tough field. He says at Pitt County DSS, it really is a team effort.