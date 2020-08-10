Some consumers experiencing outages, low pressure due to water main damage by contractors

(WNCT) The water consumers of Jones County Regional Water System, located at or near the intersection of Claude Banks Road and Oak Grove Road will be experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system effective Monday, due to water main damage by contractors.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The Division of Environmental Health advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.



Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.



The office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.



The advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

