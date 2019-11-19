Some customers in New Bern experiencing outage due to water main break

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that customers on Brunswick Avenue between Colony Drive & South Glenburnie Road are experiencing a water outage.

The Water Resources Division was alerted around 3 pm to a contractor who had accidentally hit a water main on Brunswick.

Water Resources crews have turned off the water while they isolate the break and then begin repairs.

Officials are working to determine a timetable to let customers know how long the water will be off.

The water outage includes businesses in the Food Lion shopping center.

Water Resources crews expect to have the water back on around 5 pm.

After restoration, affected customers in the 2900 block of Brunswick Avenue will need to boil water for human consumption for one minute to kill any disease-causing bacteria that may be present in the water.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

This includes water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.